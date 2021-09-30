Perry Weather Forecast

PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 49 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Rain Showers Likely High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



