Perry Weather Forecast
PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 49 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
