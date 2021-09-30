CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Perry, NY

Perry Weather Forecast

Perry News Watch
Perry News Watch
 5 days ago

PERRY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cClzZSw00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perry, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perry Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
Perry News Watch

Perry News Watch

Perry, NY
34
Followers
315
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Perry News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy