Weather Forecast For Linden
LINDEN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
