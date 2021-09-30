Centreville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CENTREVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
