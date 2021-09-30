CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalona Daily Weather Forecast

Kalona Journal
 5 days ago

KALONA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0cClzWol00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

