Delta, UT

Weather Forecast For Delta

Delta Voice
 5 days ago

DELTA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cClzVw200

  • Thursday, September 30

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Delta Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

