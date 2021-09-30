CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Windsor, MD

Weather Forecast For New Windsor

New Windsor Dispatch
New Windsor Dispatch
 5 days ago

NEW WINDSOR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0cClzTAa00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Windsor, MD
City
Chance, MD
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Md#Newsbreak#Nws
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor Dispatch

New Windsor, MD
12
Followers
316
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Windsor Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy