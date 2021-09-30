CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogallala, NE

Make the most of a cloudy Thursday in Ogallala with these activities

 5 days ago

(OGALLALA, NE.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ogallala Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ogallala:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cClzSHr00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

