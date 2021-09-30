CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipestone, MN

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 5 days ago

(PIPESTONE, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Pipestone Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pipestone:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0cClzQWP00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 72 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

