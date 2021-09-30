Melrose Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
