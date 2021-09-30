CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melrose, MN

Melrose Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 5 days ago

MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cClzPdg00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melrose, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Melrose News Beat

Melrose News Beat

Melrose, MN
19
Followers
295
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy