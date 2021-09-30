CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forks, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Forks

Forks Dispatch
 5 days ago

FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0cClzO0B00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Heavy rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

