Daily Weather Forecast For Forks

FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Heavy rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then patchy fog overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Light Rain High 63 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



