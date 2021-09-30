CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orofino, ID

Orofino Daily Weather Forecast

Orofino Dispatch
Orofino Dispatch
 5 days ago

OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0cClzMEj00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orofino, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Orofino Dispatch

Orofino Dispatch

Orofino, ID
56
Followers
257
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Orofino Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy