Orofino Daily Weather Forecast

OROFINO, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 80 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of light rain then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



