Port Gibson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PORT GIBSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 83 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0