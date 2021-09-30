CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Gibson, MS

Port Gibson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

PORT GIBSON, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0cClzLM000

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

