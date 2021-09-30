CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Isabella, CA

Lake Isabella Weather Forecast

Lake Isabella Voice
 5 days ago

LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cClzJaY00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Lake Isabella, CA
