Lake Isabella Weather Forecast

LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 85 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 20 mph



