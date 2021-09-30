Lake Isabella Weather Forecast
LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
