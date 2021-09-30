Heavener Daily Weather Forecast

HEAVENER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



