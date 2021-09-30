CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Heavener, OK

Heavener Daily Weather Forecast

Heavener Bulletin
Heavener Bulletin
 5 days ago

HEAVENER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0cClzIhp00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Heavener, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Heavener Bulletin

Heavener Bulletin

Heavener, OK
28
Followers
234
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Heavener Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy