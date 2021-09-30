CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hardinsburg, KY

Hardinsburg Daily Weather Forecast

Hardinsburg News Watch
Hardinsburg News Watch
 5 days ago

HARDINSBURG, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cClzGwN00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hardinsburg, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Hardinsburg News Watch

Hardinsburg News Watch

Hardinsburg, KY
61
Followers
293
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hardinsburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy