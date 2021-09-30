4-Day Weather Forecast For Parachute
PARACHUTE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
