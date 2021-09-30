CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

Chelan Daily Weather Forecast

Chelan Voice
Chelan Voice
 5 days ago

CHELAN, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqNt6_0cClzEAv00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

