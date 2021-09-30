CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ephraim, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Ephraim

 5 days ago

EPHRAIM, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0cClzCPT00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy frost overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

Ephraim, UT
