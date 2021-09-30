4-Day Weather Forecast For Clay Center
CLAY CENTER, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
