Clay Center, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Clay Center

Clay Center Voice
Clay Center Voice
 5 days ago

CLAY CENTER, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0cClz75500

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Clay Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

