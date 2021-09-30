Weather Forecast For Kamas
KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Widespread frost then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
