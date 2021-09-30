CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamas, UT

Weather Forecast For Kamas

 5 days ago

KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0cClz6CM00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Widespread frost then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Kamas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

