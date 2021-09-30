CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Weather Forecast For Salmon

Salmon Bulletin
 5 days ago

SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0cClz5Jd00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 34 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

With Salmon Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

