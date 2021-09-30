A rainy Thursday in Antlers — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(ANTLERS, OK) Thursday is set to be rainy in Antlers, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Antlers:

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 86 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.