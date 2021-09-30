CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Sells

Sells Dispatch
 5 days ago

SELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0cClz1mj00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

