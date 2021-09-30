4-Day Weather Forecast For Sells
SELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0