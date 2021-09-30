CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron River, MI

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

 5 days ago

(IRON RIVER, MI) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Iron River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X42JE_0cClz0u000

  • Thursday, September 30

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

