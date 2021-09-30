CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean View, DE

Ocean View Weather Forecast

Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 5 days ago

OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0cClyxUT00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ocean View News Watch

