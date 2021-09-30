Norton Daily Weather Forecast
NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
