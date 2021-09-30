CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norton, VA

Norton Daily Weather Forecast

Norton Updates
Norton Updates
 5 days ago

NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cClywbk00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norton, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
Norton Updates

Norton Updates

Norton, VA
84
Followers
332
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy