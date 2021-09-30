Manistique Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MANISTIQUE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Rain Showers High 70 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



