Manistique, MI

Manistique Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

MANISTIQUE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cClyvj100

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Manistique, MI
