Cave Junction, OR

Cave Junction Daily Weather Forecast

Cave Junction News Beat
Cave Junction News Beat
 5 days ago

CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    High 77 °F, low 41 °F
    Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    Light wind

  Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    High 85 °F, low 47 °F
    Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cave Junction, OR
Cave Junction News Beat

Cave Junction News Beat

Cave Junction, OR
With Cave Junction News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

