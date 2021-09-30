Cave Junction Daily Weather Forecast
CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0