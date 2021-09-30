Colby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COLBY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0