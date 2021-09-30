CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

COLBY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10kyel_0cClyrC700

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of light rain during the day; while rain likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Colby News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

