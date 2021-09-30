CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moorefield, WV

Moorefield Daily Weather Forecast

Moorefield Voice
Moorefield Voice
 5 days ago

MOOREFIELD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Krr4F_0cClynuR00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moorefield, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Moorefield Voice

Moorefield Voice

Moorefield, WV
53
Followers
283
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moorefield Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy