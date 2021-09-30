Walton Daily Weather Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzICg_0cClym1i00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

