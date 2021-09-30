Walton Daily Weather Forecast

WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 58 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 60 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 2 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 68 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



