Walton Daily Weather Forecast
WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 58 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
