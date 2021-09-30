A rainy Thursday in Concordia — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CONCORDIA, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Concordia Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Concordia:

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.