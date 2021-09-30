CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Augustine, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For San Augustine

San Augustine News Flash
San Augustine News Flash
 5 days ago

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0cClykGG00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

