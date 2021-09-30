Thursday rain in Redwood Falls: Ideas to make the most of it

(REDWOOD FALLS, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Redwood Falls Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Redwood Falls:

Thursday, September 30 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of Rain Showers High 72 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.