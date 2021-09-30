CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield Daily Weather Forecast

 5 days ago

FAIRFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0cClyhc500

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 63 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

