4-Day Weather Forecast For Wadena
WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0