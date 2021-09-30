CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadena, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wadena

Wadena Journal
 5 days ago

WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0cClygjM00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

