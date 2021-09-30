Flora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FLORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
