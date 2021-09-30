CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flora, IL

Flora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 5 days ago

FLORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cClyd5B00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Flora, IL
With Flora News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

