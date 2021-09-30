CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Day Weather Forecast For Licking

Licking Daily
 5 days ago

LICKING, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0cClycCS00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

