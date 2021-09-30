4-Day Weather Forecast For Licking

LICKING, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 77 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



