Daily Weather Forecast For Osceola

 5 days ago

OSCEOLA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0cClyaR000

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

