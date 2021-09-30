CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disputanta, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Disputanta

Disputanta Journal
Disputanta Journal
 5 days ago

DISPUTANTA, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0cClyYcQ00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Disputanta Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

