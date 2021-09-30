CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Plain, NY

Fort Plain Daily Weather Forecast

Fort Plain Digest
Fort Plain Digest
 5 days ago

FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0cClyXjh00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Fort Plain Digest

Fort Plain Digest

Fort Plain, NY
With Fort Plain Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

