Fort Plain Daily Weather Forecast
FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0