Daily Weather Forecast For Rockport
ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
