Rockport, MA

Daily Weather Forecast For Rockport

Rockport Bulletin
 5 days ago

ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0cClyWqy00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

Rockport Bulletin

