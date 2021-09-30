CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

Make the most of a cloudy Thursday in Fairfield with these activities

 5 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, TX.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aEIuj_0cClyTCn00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 83 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

