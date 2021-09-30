CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childress, TX

Childress Weather Forecast

Childress Voice
 5 days ago

CHILDRESS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cClySK400

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 61 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

