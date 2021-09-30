Childress Weather Forecast
CHILDRESS, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0