Europe

EU fears for media freedom in Slovenia as agency chief quits

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union expressed concern Thursday about media freedom in Slovenia after the head of the country’s only news agency stepped down over a new public service contract that would dictate the way STA is funded. STA Director Bojan Veselinovic resigned saying that the draft contract would...

The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU says risk to media freedom in Poland persists despite TVN move

BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The European Union's executive said on Thursday that risks to media freedom in Poland persisted despite a decision by the Polish regulator to extend a broadcasting licence for TVN24, aU.S. Discovery-owned news channel critical of Warsaw. After long delays, the regulator on Wednesday extended the...
EUROPE
AFP

EU chief Michel denounces 'lack of loyalty' by US

EU chief Charles Michel on Monday accused the United States of a lack of loyalty after Australia canceled a mega-contract with France to buy US nuclear submarines. "The elementary principles for allies are transparency and trust, and it goes together. And what do we observe? We are observing a clear lack of transparency and loyalty," the European Council chief told reporters at the United Nations. He said that the Europeans need "to clarify and to try to understand better what are the intentions behind this announcement." Michel said that the move would reinforce European efforts to build their own defense capacity.
U.S. POLITICS
Huron Daily Tribune

UN agencies want access to asylum-seekers stuck at EU border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two United Nations agencies requested access Tuesday to asylum-seekers stranded at Belarus's border with Poland and Lithuania, after four migrants were found dead in the area. The International Organization for Migration and the U.N. Refugee Agency called on the governments involved to be guided primarily by...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Commission Chief Tells Albania: Your Future Is in the EU

TIRANA (Reuters) - Albania belongs in the European Union in the future and it is up to the European Union to start membership talks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday during a trip to the region. "Albania's future is in the European Union," she said after...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

EU chief prosecutor accuses Slovenia of justice interference

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief prosecutor accused member nation Slovenia on Friday of interfering in the EU’s justice system and raised concerns about whether the trade bloc’s budget is fully protected from fraud or corruption. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office began work in June. Its aim is to...
EUROPE
The Independent

Protesters in Romania reject coronavirus restrictions

More than 5,000 people protested Saturday in Romania’s capital of Bucharest to reject upcoming measures used by authorities to combat an alarming surge of COVID-19 infections.Daily COVID-19 infections in the European Union nation of 19 million have skyrocketed from around 1,000 daily cases a month ago to 12,590 new cases on Saturday. That was Romania’s highest daily number of infections since the pandemic started.The rise is putting the country’s hospitals under serious pressure as intensive care units reach near-capacity nationally. Authorities have said that new restrictions will be implemented when an area’s infection rate exceeds 6 per 1,000 residents over a 14-day period. Bucharest’s infection rate Saturday stood above 8 per 1,000 residents.The mostly mask-less marchers blocked traffic, honked horns and chanted “Freedom!” One placard read: “Green certificates = dictatorship.”___Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.
PROTESTS
Europe
The Independent

France, Spain press for changes as EU energy prices surge

France and Spain pressed Monday for changes to rules governing the European Union’s energy markets as prices for gas and electricity surge, ramping up already-high utility bills and tightening yet another notch the belts of people hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.European governments are scrambling to find ways to limit the costs to consumers as scant natural gas reserves expose the continent to price spikes and possible shortages if it’s a cold winter. Natural gas prices are lower in the U.S., which produces its own, while Europe must rely on imports.“The gas price has massively and brutally increased over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU leaders to discuss defense, US and China relationships

European Union leaders are meeting for the first time since the messy Western troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and France s loss of a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Australia events that they argue have exposed Europe's need for more autonomy on defense. The leaders will have plenty to discuss during their dinner at Brdo Castle in Slovenia on Tuesday, the eve of a summit with leaders from neighboring Balkans countries. The 27-nation trade bloc's tense relationship with China and rising energy prices will also be on agenda.The informal talks are not expected to deliver concrete results but intended...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Progress stalls on EU entry for Western Balkans nations

As European Union leaders gather for a summit on how to keep engaging with their Western Balkans neighbors, the bloc’s once-successful enlargement policy faces an impasse.The European Commission made repeated promises that the future of six countries in the region lies within the 27-nation bloc. But progress has stalled on admitting Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia amid divisions among member countries and some bilateral issues.Nationalist populism has risen in Hungary and Poland, undermining unity. The entry of well over 1 million migrants in 2015 has exposed stark differences about how to manage them, sparking a...
POLITICS
The Independent

N Macedonia president pays first state visit to Greece

The president of North Macedonia paid the country's first state visit to Greece on Tuesday as the neighboring nations continue working to move past decades-old disputes.President Stevo Pendarovski met in Athens with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis seeking support for his country’s stalled effort to join the European Union The former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia declared independence in 1991 but only normalized relations with Greece in 2018 after agreeing to change its name to North Macedonia to address Athens’ concerns for its own northern region of Macedonia. North Macedonia and five other western Balkan countries - Albania, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo - are all seeking EU membership, but existing members are divided on the timetable of the 27-nation bloc’s expansion.The leaders of the six Balkans countries are set to join an EU summit meeting in Slovenia on Wednesday.
POLITICS
AFP

Sri Lanka agrees to reform terror law to keep EU trade deal

Sri Lanka's president vowed "immediate steps" to amend anti-terror legislation to retain a lucrative trade status with the European Union, his office said Tuesday. The EU had warned Sri Lanka that its generalised system of preferences (GSP Plus) -- a favourable trade scheme to encourage developing nations to respect human rights -- could be withdrawn if Colombo did not improve its rights record. Gotabaya Rajapaksa told a visiting EU delegation Monday that he had instructed the justice minister and the attorney general to carry out urgent reforms to the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA). The law allows police to arrest and detain suspects for long periods. Confessions extracted from suspects can be used against them, and many have been held for decades without charge.
ASIA
The Independent

EU unveils strategy to tackle rising antisemitism in Europe

The European Union unveiled Tuesday a new strategy to combat growing antisemitism in Europe with plans to better tackle hate speech, raise awareness about Jewish life, protect places of worship and ensure that the Holocaust isn't forgotten.According to Europe’s Fundamental Rights Agency, nine out of 10 Jews consider that antisemitism has increased in their country and is a serious problem. More than one in three people have considered emigrating to escape the abuse.The EU’s executive branch, the European Commission said it was presenting what amounts to the first strategy of its kind given the “persistence and a significant...
SOCIETY
nwahomepage.com

US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings and potentially more lasting damage caused by its exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative, the State Department said Friday. The department said...
WORLD
Reuters

Zelenskiy vows to engage in returning Saakashvili back to Ukraine

KYIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he will personally engage in returning Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili back to Ukraine from a prison in Georgia as he holds a Ukrainian passport. Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on Friday after the opposition politician returned to...
POLITICS
The Independent

A look at world leaders named in the Pandora Papers

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars.The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries.The report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists brought promises of tax reform and demands for resignations and investigations, as well as explanations and denials from those targeted.Here is a look at some of some of those named in the investigation.___JORDANThe investigation found that...
ECONOMY
nwahomepage.com

Russia arrests leading cybersecurity exec on treason charges

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have arrested an executive of a top cybersecurity company on the charges of high treason, a move that has sent shock waves through Russia’s business community. A court in Moscow on Wednesday announced a ruling to place Ilya Sachkov, founder and CEO of the Group-IB,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Barricades at Kosovo-Serbia border dismantled

Kosovo Serbs on Saturday removed vehicles they had positioned to block roads leading to border with Serbia, after Belgrade and Pristina agreed to end a tense deadlock. The former foes were at loggerheads for nearly two weeks after Kosovo banned cars with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory -- mirroring a years-long Serbian practice against vehicles travelling the other way. Kosovo dispatched special police units to oversee the ban's implementation, angering local Serbs who blocked the roads leading to the border. Serbia responded by deploying armoured vehicles close to the frontier and flying fighter jets over the border region which prompted foreign diplomats to press the two sides to calm tensions and prevent further escalation.
POLITICS
KTLA

‘Pandora Papers’: Massive leak exposes offshore dealings of world leaders

Hundreds of world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have been hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world. The report released Sunday by the International Consortium of […]
POLITICS

