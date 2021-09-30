Weather Forecast For Brady
BRADY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
