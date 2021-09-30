Wautoma Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 80 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.