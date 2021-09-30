Wautoma Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
