Flood Advisory issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-30 07:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Madison County in western Tennessee * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 746 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Bemis, Carroll, Gilmore, East Union, Westover, Oakfield, Malesus and Madison Hall.