Truth Or Consequences, NM

Truth Or Consequences Daily Weather Forecast

Truth Or Consequences Journal
 5 days ago

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=113SdZ_0cClyMGw00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Truth Or Consequences, NM
