Truth Or Consequences Daily Weather Forecast
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
