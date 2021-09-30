CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watseka, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Watseka

 5 days ago

WATSEKA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3risaw_0cClyLOD00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 75 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

